MNTN Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 18th (NYSE:MNTN)

MNTN's (NYSE:MNTN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 18th. MNTN had issued 11,700,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $187,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company's lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $22.50 target price on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on MNTN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MNTN from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MNTN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

MNTN Stock Performance

NYSE MNTN opened at $14.01 on Friday. MNTN has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. MNTN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MNTN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter worth $875,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTN Company Profile

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

