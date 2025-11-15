The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $78.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.3333.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,486,000 after buying an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $191,935,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,362,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

