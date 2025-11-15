Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $94.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.1818.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 90.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 78.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
