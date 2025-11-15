Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $153.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.4286.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

