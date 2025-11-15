Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.6875.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, November 10th.

NYSE MODG opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,713,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,776,000 after buying an additional 271,394 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,238,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 546,904 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,722,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 912,844 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 195,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

