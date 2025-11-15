Brokerages Set D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Target Price at $28.67

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,659.54. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 98,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $2,272,050.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,190.58. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,179,813 shares of company stock worth $32,303,986. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Creative Planning raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 245.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 0.6%

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a current ratio of 54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.