Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Insider Sells £15,586.80 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total transaction of £15,586.80.

Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Deepak Nath sold 18,007 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,351, for a total value of £243,274.57.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SN opened at GBX 1,248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,487.60.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

