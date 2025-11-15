Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Insider Sells £15,586.80 in Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total transaction of £15,586.80.
Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Deepak Nath sold 18,007 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,351, for a total value of £243,274.57.
Smith & Nephew Price Performance
SN opened at GBX 1,248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
