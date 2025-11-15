Insider Buying: FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £151.11 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 73 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 per share, with a total value of £151.11.

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 69 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 per share, for a total transaction of £149.73.

On Monday, August 18th, Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total value of £1,067,764.12.

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 201 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.39. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 136.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 240.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

