NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTSGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

NSTS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576. NSTS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 million, a P/E ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NSTS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSTS

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

