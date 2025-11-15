Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $22.7230 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 238.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.