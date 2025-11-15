Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $22.7230 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
NASDAQ GLAD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.00.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
