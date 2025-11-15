Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 89,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 85,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIO. Wall Street Zen raised Mustang Bio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mustang Bio stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.04% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

