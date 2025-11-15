Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) were up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

