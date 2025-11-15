Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

