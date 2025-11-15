iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 26.5% – Should You Sell?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) fell 26.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,764,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,585% from the average session volume of 47,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
iMetal Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.80.
About iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iMetal Resources
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.