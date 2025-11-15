Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Freedom Financial Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Freedom Financial Company Profile

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

