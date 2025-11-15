DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.93 and last traded at €1.93. Approximately 21,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.96.
DIC Asset Stock Down 1.6%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.97.
DIC Asset Company Profile
DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DIC Asset
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.