Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Toray Industries Stock Up 11.5%

TRYIY traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.