PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Releases Earnings Results

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PhoneX Trading Down 2.5%

OTCMKTS PXHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,994. PhoneX has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

