National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,391. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NESR shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 38.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 2,227.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 780,180 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

