OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 202.36% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.

NASDAQ OLB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,874. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.11. OLB Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OLB Group stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 8.54% of OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded OLB Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OLB Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

