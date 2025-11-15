Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 565.67% and a negative net margin of 42.81%.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.14.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVYL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.