Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.46. 3,766,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 561,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 237,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,119 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 194,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.