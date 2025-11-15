iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. iPower had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%.

NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. 28,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,421. iPower has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.44.

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

