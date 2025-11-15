Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Innovative Food Price Performance
Innovative Food stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,188. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
Innovative Food Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.