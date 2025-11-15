Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Releases Earnings Results

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Innovative Food stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,188. Innovative Food has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

