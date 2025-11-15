BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%.

BIO-key International Stock Down 2.4%

BIO-key International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,662. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

