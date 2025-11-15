Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Announces Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $9.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Reserve Petroleum Price Performance
RSRV remained flat at $175.00 during trading on Friday. Reserve Petroleum has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16.
Reserve Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reserve Petroleum
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.