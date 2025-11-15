Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Announces Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $9.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Reserve Petroleum Price Performance

RSRV remained flat at $175.00 during trading on Friday. Reserve Petroleum has a 52 week low of $150.28 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

