Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.
Vaso Stock Performance
Shares of Vaso stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 553,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.34. Vaso has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Vaso
