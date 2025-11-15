Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 150.71% and a negative return on equity of 416.64%.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.38. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

