Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2025

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 150.71% and a negative return on equity of 416.64%.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.38. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBGI

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Free Report)

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.