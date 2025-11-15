Head-To-Head Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) vs. RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Glimpse Group and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Glimpse Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 118.33%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of -2.6, meaning that its share price is 360% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -27.10% -16.35% -13.65% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and RocketFuel Blockchain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $10.53 million 2.40 -$2.55 million ($0.13) -9.23 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 N/A -$3.78 million ($0.12) 0.00

The Glimpse Group has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

