Blaize (BZAI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.
Volatility & Risk
Blaize has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Blaize and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blaize
|$1.55 million
|-$4.11 million
|-4.40
|Blaize Competitors
|$41.37 million
|-$18.54 million
|94.32
Insider and Institutional Ownership
97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Blaize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blaize
|N/A
|N/A
|-67.30%
|Blaize Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blaize
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2.71
|Blaize Competitors
|228
|266
|217
|3
|1.99
Blaize presently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 202.79%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Blaize beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Blaize
Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.
