Blaize (BZAI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blaize to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blaize alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blaize and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -4.40 Blaize Competitors $41.37 million -$18.54 million 94.32

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blaize’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -67.30% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 228 266 217 3 1.99

Blaize presently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 202.79%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Blaize beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Blaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.