Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 419,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,946. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 320,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.