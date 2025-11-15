Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of MRSN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 419,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,946. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $70.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 320,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
