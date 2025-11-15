Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.01%.The company had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Globant updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.120- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.530- EPS.

Globant Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $235.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

Globant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Globant by 19.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Globant by 124.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 9.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

