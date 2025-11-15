Oric Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORIC

Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

ORIC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,275. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,325.20. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oric Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,445 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 305.0% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,475 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,729,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.