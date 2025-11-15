Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTR remained flat at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 10,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,026,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 723.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,122,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 986,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,202,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 908,207 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.