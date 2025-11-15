Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Zacks reports. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

Inter & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTR remained flat at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 10,681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 1,026,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 723.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,122,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 986,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,202,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 908,207 shares during the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

