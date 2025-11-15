LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.62. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 3,215 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.74.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 320.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in LiveWire Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

