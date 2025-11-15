Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.81, but opened at $27.97. Alkermes shares last traded at $30.4880, with a volume of 2,470,659 shares.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Alkermes Trading Down 6.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after buying an additional 4,345,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $66,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $53,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,070.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,208,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 787.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

