Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after CLSA upgraded the stock to a moderate buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.55. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 9,058 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUHJY. Zacks Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Hung Kai Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

