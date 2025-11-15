SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $71.11. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $70.9714, with a volume of 165,796 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $5.38. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.