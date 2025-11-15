SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $71.11. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $70.9714, with a volume of 165,796 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoftBank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Stock Performance
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $5.38. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.