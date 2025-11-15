Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading 42.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) were up 42.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 273,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 96,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
About Providence Gold Mines
Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.
