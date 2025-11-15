Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Releases Earnings Results

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

STSS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,617. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $1,248.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sharps Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Sharps Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 55.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul K. Danner bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Michael Hayes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $641,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 720,000 shares of company stock worth $4,615,200 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,538,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 5.45% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

