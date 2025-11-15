Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Rein Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4%

RNTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 339,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,188. Rein Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Insider Activity at Rein Therapeutics

In other Rein Therapeutics news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 178,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $247,964.88. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. The trade was a 55.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 306,050 shares of company stock worth $423,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rein Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNTX shares. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rein Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

