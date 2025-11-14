Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $21.76 EPS

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($22.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($21.76), Zacks reports.

Scilex Price Performance

SCLX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.69. 61,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Scilex has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scilex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Scilex by 189.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scilex in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Scilex by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

