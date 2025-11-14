Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Callan JMB Stock Up 4.9%

CJMB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Callan JMB has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Callan JMB presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callan JMB

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Callan JMB Company Profile

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

