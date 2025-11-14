Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,501,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,788,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 237,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,815 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
