Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,501,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,788,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 871.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 237,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,815 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,798 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.