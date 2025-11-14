Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 199,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Allarity Therapeutics from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allarity Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allarity Therapeutics by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $441,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

