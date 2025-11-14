Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 136674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Arteris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Arteris Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 100,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,739,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581,830.10. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,739,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581,830.10. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,980 shares of company stock worth $6,221,305. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arteris by 75.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.