Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.4050, with a volume of 200572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

HAFN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hafnia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 37.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hafnia by 62.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 817,737 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 827,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 794,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 576,629 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 617,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 514,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hafnia by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 466,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 381,822 shares during the period.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

