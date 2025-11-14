T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.8690, with a volume of 12580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.