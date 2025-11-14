Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $305.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $304.99, with a volume of 908 shares.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 4.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.60. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

