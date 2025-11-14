ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $43.84. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 22,088,482 shares traded.

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Stock Up 0.3%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ON by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in ON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.