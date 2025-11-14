ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $43.84. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 22,088,482 shares traded.
ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
